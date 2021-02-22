 

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size Worth $1.81 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 10:05  |  10   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027. The rising number of bleeding disorders, the introduction of new drugs, and the growing number of cases requiring anticoagulant therapies are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By product type, idarucizumab held the largest share in 2019 as it is currently approved in many countries, including the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia. Andexanet alfa is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to its approval and launch in key markets
  • Based on distribution channel, in 2019, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share due to increased preference for hospital settings to treat the emergency cases during uncontrolled bleeding
  • North America dominated the market in 2019 due to the high affordability and easy availability of such costly drugs in the U.S.
  • The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about bleeding disorders in emerging economies, such as India and China
  • The annual cost of treating 10 to 20 patients with idarucizumab ranges from USD 34,825 to USD 69,650, respectively with a single 5 g dose, thus hindering its demand in under-developed countries

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Phytonadione, Andexanet Alfa, Idarucizumab, Protamine), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anticoagulant-reversal-drugs-market

In October 2015, Praxbind (idarucizumab) by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals was approved as an anticoagulant reversal drug indicated for patients treated with Pradaxa (dabigatran) during emergency surgery or uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding. Hence, the availability of these anticoagulation reversal drugs allows doctors and patients to consider such treatment options with greater confidence, therefore boosting the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size Worth $1.81 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almirall's 2020 Full-Year Results
Sasol delivered a good set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020
Indian HVAC Market to Witness Massive Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Comviva introduces Digital Services Delivery Platform for Banking Industry
Elekta establishes office in Egypt to meet growing need for precision radiation medicine
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first flexible HLED through '5.5mm innovation'
EverFocus Invites to Join Embedded World 2021 Digital Event on March 1-5, 2021
THe Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Makes a Debut In Rajasthan's Capital City With the Unveiling ...
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size Worth $1.81 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods