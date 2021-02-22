SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027 . The rising number of bleeding disorders, the introduction of new drugs, and the growing number of cases requiring anticoagulant therapies are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, idarucizumab held the largest share in 2019 as it is currently approved in many countries, including the U.S., Europe , Canada , and Australia . Andexanet alfa is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to its approval and launch in key markets

Based on distribution channel, in 2019, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share due to increased preference for hospital settings to treat the emergency cases during uncontrolled bleeding

North America dominated the market in 2019 due to the high affordability and easy availability of such costly drugs in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about bleeding disorders in emerging economies, such as India and China

The annual cost of treating 10 to 20 patients with idarucizumab ranges from USD 34,825 to USD 69,650 , respectively with a single 5 g dose, thus hindering its demand in under-developed countries

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Phytonadione, Andexanet Alfa, Idarucizumab, Protamine), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anticoagulant-reversal-drugs-market

In October 2015, Praxbind (idarucizumab) by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals was approved as an anticoagulant reversal drug indicated for patients treated with Pradaxa (dabigatran) during emergency surgery or uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding. Hence, the availability of these anticoagulation reversal drugs allows doctors and patients to consider such treatment options with greater confidence, therefore boosting the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs.