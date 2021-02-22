 

THe Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Makes a Debut In Rajasthan's Capital City With the Unveiling of The Leela Palace Jaipur

22.02.2021   

MUMBAI and JAIPUR, India, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts today unveiled The Leela Palace Jaipur. The hotel has been branded after extensive refurbishment and enhancements both in the product as well as service offerings. A reflection of modern palatial grandeur, the property introduces The Leela Palace Programming and signature Palace Service delivered with the graciousness of Indian hospitality to the Pink City.

Located amidst tranquil environs near the Amber fort on Delhi-Jaipur highway, The Leela Palace Jaipur is set against the majestic backdrop of the Aravalli range, on over 8 acres of landscaped gardens. Within easy driving distance from Delhi, it offers the perfect vantage to explore the city in all its glory, with historical places of interest, buzzing bazaars brimming with textiles, art and handicrafts and the famous silver and gemstone markets only a short distance away.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "The Leela Palace Jaipur is an exciting addition to our brand portfolio and joins our coveted Palace properties, The Leela Place New Delhi and The Leela Place Udaipur, to complete the leisure circuit of one of the most sought-after tourist itineraries in the world. Jaipur is a destination that has long mesmerized the global traveller with its incredible energy offering a vibrant mix of heritage, history, culture and tradition. The Leela Palace Jaipur is an authentic and immersive expression of all this and more."

"I am delighted to partner with The Leela Places, Hotels and Resorts to bring The Leela brand to Jaipur," said Vikram Sukhani, owner Tulsi Palace Resort Group. "This luxury landmark will further elevate the high standards of hospitality that exist in this beautiful destination with its unparalleled levels of luxury and warm and gracious service – both of which The Leela brand is renowned for."

Inspired by the royal Rajputana heritage, The Leela Palace Jaipur establishes itself as a pivotal landmark in the city and beyond. Its approach to design pays homage to the intricacies of regional craftsmanship, that creates awe-inspiring moments for guests. From the 400-year-old heritage craft of Thikri, the art of inlaying mirrors, to the traditional Shekhawati paintings that adorn the walls to the glimmering domes that have been carefully crafted with silver foiling, every detail evokes a sense of place and majestic splendour. Here timeless tradition meets the sophistication of contemporary opulence to create a memorable mosaic of comfort and luxury.

