Lakestar SPAC I: First tech-focused SPAC in Europe successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): IPO
22.02.2021 / 10:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Luxembourg, 22 February 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE ("Lakestar SPAC I"), a Luxembourg-incorporated newly formed special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") with a focus on technology, today celebrates its successful debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

As a listed entity, Lakestar SPAC I offers a unique investment opportunity. It aims to acquire a target in the technology sector with a focus on the sub-sectors SaaS (software as a service), fintech, transportation and logistics, healthtech or deep tech. Lakestar SPAC I is sponsored by Dr. Klaus Hommels, founder and chairman of Lakestar Advisors. The founders of Lakestar SPAC I are Dr. Klaus Hommels, together with the SPAC's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stefan Winners, and the Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Inga Schwarting.

The listing of Lakestar SPAC I marks the first SPAC listing in more than 10 years in Germany. It is also the first SPAC with an exclusive focus on tech in Europe.

Dr. Klaus Hommels, Sponsor and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lakestar SPAC I: "This is a milestone, both for Lakestar SPAC I and for Europe. Through this listing, we aim to provide a strongly positioned tech company in Europe with access to capital, unlocking its growth potential. We believe the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is highly attractive for tech companies as it is located in the middle of Europe, an area with many opportunities in the field of technology."

