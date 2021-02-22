 

Invitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the results of 12 months 2020

AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for Q4 and 12 months of 2020. The webinar is scheduled for 26 February 2020 at 11.00 am EET and will be held in English on Microsoft Teams platform.

The Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and Chief Financial Officer Marko Raid will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee.

To join the webinar, please click here. The recording of the webinar will be available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Icebreaker Botnica charter in summer 2021
02.02.21
MPSV Botnica's 10-year icebreaking service to the Transport Administration
28.01.21
Extension of the powers of a member of the Management Board of OÜ TS Laevad – a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam