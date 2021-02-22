 

G4S plc GardaWorld Cash Offer for G4S plc at 235p is its final offer and statement from the UK Takeover Panel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 10:22  |  71   |   |   

22 February 2021

GardaWorld Cash Offer for G4S plc at 235p is its final offer and statement from the UK Takeover Panel

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes Garda World Security Corporation’s announcement today that its offer for G4S of 235 pence per share, made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming Capital Securities, Inc., is final and will not be revised (the “Announcement”). The Company also notes the statement published by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, which regulates takeovers in the UK published this morning regarding the Auction Procedure having now ended (the “Statement”).

A further announcement will follow in due course.

The Announcement and the Statement are available in the Regulated Auction Process section on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

 

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Important Notices
Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Wertpapier


