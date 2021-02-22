Mindtree Achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization in Application Development
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 22.02.2021, 10:45 | 43 | 0 |
Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Recognition highlights
Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in building and managing
cloud-based applications
Mindtree (https://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the
Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner
Advantage Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and
success in building customer solutions in application development using Google
Cloud technology.
Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in building and managing
cloud-based applications
Mindtree (https://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the
Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner
Advantage Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and
success in building customer solutions in application development using Google
Cloud technology.
The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud
customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency
and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Earning this
recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to successfully drive digitalization
from cloud migration to application usage and modernization.
Mindtree is a premier Google Cloud partner, offering clients a complete spectrum
of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation,
implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning
services.
"Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises grow and scale their business
leveraging Google Cloud's world-class infrastructure and robust set of cloud
solutions," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data
and Intelligence, Mindtree. "This recognition instills further confidence in
enterprises seeking to migrate their legacy applications and workloads onto
Google Cloud that Mindtree can effectively help an organization drive their
cloud adoption initiatives forward."
Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Mindtree has strengthened its position
as the go-to-partner for its customers to help with architecture, design, and
building solutions or platforms that can deliver faster, resilient, and reliable
systems with a quicker time to market.
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 275+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.
For more information, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree Ltd
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4844256
OTS: Mindtree
customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency
and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Earning this
recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to successfully drive digitalization
from cloud migration to application usage and modernization.
Mindtree is a premier Google Cloud partner, offering clients a complete spectrum
of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation,
implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning
services.
"Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises grow and scale their business
leveraging Google Cloud's world-class infrastructure and robust set of cloud
solutions," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data
and Intelligence, Mindtree. "This recognition instills further confidence in
enterprises seeking to migrate their legacy applications and workloads onto
Google Cloud that Mindtree can effectively help an organization drive their
cloud adoption initiatives forward."
Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Mindtree has strengthened its position
as the go-to-partner for its customers to help with architecture, design, and
building solutions or platforms that can deliver faster, resilient, and reliable
systems with a quicker time to market.
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 275+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.
For more information, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree Ltd
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4844256
OTS: Mindtree
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0