DigiPlex Expands in Denmark with Major Data Center Campus Outside Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for sustainable, scalable, and secure data centers, has acquired a plot of 110,000 m2, secured enough renewable power to support the development, as well as onsite water, planning and building permissions to construct five data centers for a major new campus site. This second DigiPlex datacenter site in Denmark will feature waste heat recovery technology to feed into the existing district heating system as part of a significant environmental sustainability commitment.

The campus will be constructed in Høje-Taastrup municipality to the west of Copenhagen in an area surrounded by industrial developments and is part of "The Finger-Plan" development' strategy of the Greater Copenhagen Area. DigiPlex has secured enough electricity supply for the first phase, with an option to increase this to as much as 100MW as the campus grows. Five water-cooled data centers are planned with the majority of water requirements met by onsite wells and rainwater. This is in-line with DigiPlex' commitment to reduce demand on mains water supplies. As part of the agreement DigiPlex will build a lake to collect rainwater for use in cooling as well as contribute to a storm-water basin to benefit the local community. Two cycle tracks and upgrades and extension to local roads will also be delivered as part of the development.

"We are seeing huge interest in sustainable data center development in the Nordic region and continue to invest to capitalize on this trend. The acquisition of this major plot, plus the Norwegian land acquisition we announced last month, further strengthens DigiPlex ability to rapidly meet the need for data center capacity from hyperscalers as well as local and international businesses requiring ultra-sustainable, cost effective colocation facilities," said Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex. "Through close collaboration with all parties we already have power agreements, access to water, and all necessary building regulation approvals in place. We are ready to start campus construction and are already in discussion with a number of potential international customers."