 

SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program

Company Announcement no. 04/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:   8,700  814.75  7,088,287
February 15, 2021  2,600  809.77  2,105,402
February 16, 2021  2,800  820.70  2,297,960
February 17, 2021  3,000  806.60  2,419,800
February 18, 2021  2,800  793.87  2,222,836
February 19, 2021  3,000  784.96  2,354,880
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:  22,900  807.39  18,489,165

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 724.587 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 17.5m (approx. DKK 130.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

