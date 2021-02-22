 

Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision Medicine

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Berry Genomics, a leading commercial next-generation sequencing (NGS) provider in China, will add Twist’s NGS target enrichment and library preparation tools to its offering.

The product offering combines the genomic and next generation sequencing expertise of Berry Genomics and the manufacturing prowess of Twist Bioscience to deliver multiple NGS assays. The combined offering is designed to provide researchers with high quality tools to diagnose cancer and selected genetic disease.

“We are delighted to partner with one of China’s most well respected and leading genomics companies,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Berry has a long and proud history in the provision of ethical genetic testing and has been at the forefront of developing new NGS based tests to further the understanding of disease within the Chinese population. Twist is proud to add our NGS solution to Berry Genomics’ important work.”

A differentiating factor for Twist’s NGS offering is the unparalleled uniformity as well as the quality control (QC) offered in all NGS panels. The new product(s) offers Berry’s customers the highest quality NGS panels today, while advancing the development of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) panels specifically designed to support China’s high standards for precision medicine products.

Berry Genomics and Twist Bioscience will be working closely together to develop new and novel NGS panels to remain at the forefront of identifying inherited diseases and providing Berry’s customers with multiple, timely solutions for research and IVD.

“Every single Twist oligonucleotide is NGS verified offering sequence-perfect probes and providing a full understanding of what is present in the panel,” said Daixing Zhou, CEO of Berry Genomics. “We are excited to add the Twist NGS portfolio to our product line offering.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Wertpapier


