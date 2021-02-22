Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021:
|
Number of
A shares
|
Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|24,891
|312,972,481
|15 February 2021
|250
|11,692.3600
|2,923,090
|16 February 2021
|250
|11,431.2000
|2,857,800
|17 February 2021
|250
|11,719.2400
|2,929,810
|18 February 2021
|250
|11,620.0400
|2,905,010
|19 February 2021
|260
|11,710.9615
|3,044,850
|Total 15-19 February 2021
|1,260
|14,660,560
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,335
|11,635.3651
|15,533,212
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|27,486
|343,166,253
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|99,563
|1,349,238,975
|15 February 2021
|1,200
|12,629.8542
|15,155,825
|16 February 2021
|1,200
|12,322.8500
|14,787,420
|17 February 2021
|1,200
|12,621.5333
|15,145,840
|18 February 2021
|1,300
|12,562.3769
|16,331,090
|19 February 2021
|1,450
|12,641.8586
|18,330,695
|Total 15-19 February 2021
|6,350
|79,750,870
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,065
|12,559.1921
|51,053,116
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|109,978
|1,480,042,961
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 136,356 A shares and 574,027 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 February 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program (week 7 2021)
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 7, 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare