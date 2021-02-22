 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 24,891   312,972,481
15 February 2021 250 11,692.3600 2,923,090
16 February 2021 250 11,431.2000 2,857,800
17 February 2021 250 11,719.2400 2,929,810
18 February 2021 250 11,620.0400 2,905,010
19 February 2021 260 11,710.9615 3,044,850
Total 15-19 February 2021 1,260   14,660,560
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,335 11,635.3651 15,533,212
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 27,486   343,166,253
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 99,563   1,349,238,975
15 February 2021 1,200 12,629.8542 15,155,825
16 February 2021 1,200 12,322.8500 14,787,420
17 February 2021 1,200 12,621.5333 15,145,840
18 February 2021 1,300 12,562.3769 16,331,090
19 February 2021 1,450 12,641.8586 18,330,695
Total 15-19 February 2021 6,350   79,750,870
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,065 12,559.1921 51,053,116
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 109,978   1,480,042,961

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 136,356 A shares and 574,027 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

