 

Eagle Alpha Is Proud To Present A Data Hackathon Competition - Taking Alternative Data To The Next Level For Investment Strategy

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, announced today that Eagle Alpha's Data Hackathon, a ground-breaking signature event, will be presented on February 24th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m to 12:15 p.m. EST.  Five teams will be challenged to present blended dataset analyses that provide real time insight into the U.S. economy.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, fund managers, corporates, private equity and government pivoted to the use of alternative data, and in particular the use of blended datasets, to get real time insight into the U.S. economy.  Eagle Alpha's unique Hackathon provides insights into the technical skills and data techniques to develop such frameworks.

Five teams will present their approach to data blending and alpha testing to arrive at a real-time macro framework as never before.  Three top-tier buyside experts will judge the teams and give their assessment on the most valid output.  Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha said "Eagle Alpha, as the leading alternative data aggregator, has evolved its thought leadership to provide a proof-of-concept framework to closely follow the needs of the market.  This one-of-a-kind event helps show how alternative data can demonstrate alpha which is imperative for funds investment strategies. In addition, macro frameworks during the economic crisis have been in demand by government, private equity and corporates".

Teams primed to compete are headed by alpha testers and alternative data providers who have worked together to address the theme: "How is the U.S. economy really doing?" Their results will be measured in a real-time macro framework employing alternative data and the winning team will present at Eagle Alpha's March conference.

The five teams are:

Team Chanadu- Alpha testers are Ernest Chan, Radu Ciobanu and Nancy Xi from Predictnow.ai.  Alternative data vendors include: 37Austen, CrowdThnk, Facteus, GlobalData and Zonda.

Team Cobra Kaidemics-  Alpha tester is Ben Lourie, University of California, Irvine.  Alternative data vendors include: Apptopia, Facteus, EPFR Informa, First To Invest, LinkUp, Revelio Labs, RIWI.

Team Panda – Alpha tester is Matei Zatreanu, System2.  Alternative data vendors include:  90West Data, EPFR Informa, LinkUp, Revelio Labs, Vertical Knowledge.

Team Quant Gurus – Alpha tester is Sudip Gupta, Fordham University.  Alternative data vendors include: Apptopia, Astrea, Causality Link, Facteus, Thinknum, Zonda.

Team Quantassuarus – Alpha tester is Seth Leonard, Otto Quant.  Alternative data vendors include:  Apptopia, Facteus, Foursquare, Revelio Labs, Thinknum, Zonda.

The winning team will publish a case study with Eagle Alpha which will be available to the market.  Funds, corporates, private equity and government are welcome to attend.  Mark Vaughan, head of dataset sales said, "Over the years, we have prioritized matching the best datasets to buyer needs.  This Hackathon is a brilliant and exciting extension of what we have to offer our clients."  To register or learn more:  Eagle Alpha's Data Hackathon presented on February 24th, 2021 and March 11th and March 12th virtual Conference.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data.

First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals.

Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market.

As of February 1st, 2020, Eagle Alpha partners with over 1,500 datasets and hundreds of data buyers across asset management, private equity firms and corporates.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader and strategic partner in the data space.  To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors and buyers visit www.eaglealpha.com.

Contact:
Ronit Koren, Chief Marketing Officer, Eagle Alpha
Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha
E: inquiries@eaglealpha.com



