 

Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.



