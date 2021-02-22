Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.