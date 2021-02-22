 

TransUnion Expands Global Capability Centers to Bolster Innovation, Scalability and Talent

Centers in India and South Africa to support global organization and local markets

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) continues to evolve and modernize its approach to business, the company announced expansion of its existing Global Capability Center in Chennai to Pune, India and establishment of a new Global Capability Center in South Africa. The centers allow TransUnion to take advantage of best-in-class talent pools around the world to enable innovation, offer global scalability and deliver value for the organization while enabling stronger communities and thriving economies around the globe.

The new locations in South Africa and India will rebalance activities and functions across TransUnion’s footprint for global scalability to help businesses and consumers transact with confidence and achieve great results.

“The evolution of our global operating model is helping us achieve operational excellence and integration everywhere and in every way we operate,” said Dane Mauldin, TransUnion’s Chief Operations Officer. “As TransUnion continues to grow its global footprint, our newest Global Capability Centers allow us to execute our operations more efficiently while taking advantage of a more diverse global talent pool.”

The new South Africa center will be virtual and support TransUnion global operations, giving the company access to the best technology, operations and other talent needed to deliver on core capabilities with scale and speed. The Pune location will complement the Chennai center which currently delivers a full stack of capabilities across architecture, application development, cloud, intelligent automation, business process management, data science and analytics to fuel innovation and become a catalyst for customer success.

Standing up Global Capability Centers across multiple continents allows TransUnion to take advantage of time zones, expand language coverage and leverage talent globally. The Global Capability Centers strengthen TransUnion’s operational resilience and enhance the global operating model through an ‘always-on’ workforce leading TransUnion to become a destination for top talent.

“Technology must facilitate trust in a faster and more efficient manner than ever before to help businesses compete today and in the future,” said Abhi Dhar, TransUnion’s Chief Information and Technology Officer. “All of our capability centers allow us to drive innovation and cutting-edge solutions that will not only help TransUnion, but the thousands of business customers and millions of consumers we support every day.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

