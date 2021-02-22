SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Österlund, Henri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210222121116_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 955 Unit price: 2.64 EUR
(2): Volume: 651 Unit price: 2.64 EUR
(3): Volume: 689 Unit price: 2.64 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 2.64 EUR
(5): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.62 EUR
(6): Volume: 207 Unit price: 2.62 EUR
(7): Volume: 327 Unit price: 2.62 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,747 Unit price: 2.62 EUR
(9): Volume: 640 Unit price: 2.62 EUR
(10): Volume: 2,550 Unit price: 2.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 22 Unit price: 2.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 212 Unit price: 2.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(12): Volume: 10,800 Volume weighted average price: 2.6228 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com
