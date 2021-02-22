SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.02.2021, 12:00 | 29 | 0 | 0 22.02.2021, 12:00 |

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Österlund, Henri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210222121116_2

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-02-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 955 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 651 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(3): Volume: 689 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 2.64 EUR

(5): Volume: 800 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(6): Volume: 207 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(7): Volume: 327 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,747 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(9): Volume: 640 Unit price: 2.62 EUR

(10): Volume: 2,550 Unit price: 2.6 EUR

(11): Volume: 22 Unit price: 2.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 212 Unit price: 2.6 EUR Aggregated transactions

(12): Volume: 10,800 Volume weighted average price: 2.6228 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552 Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com







Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

SSH Communications Security Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer