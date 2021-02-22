EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 22, 2020, 1.15 PM. (EET/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on January 22, 2021 approved a request of a shareholder to convert 7,600 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,627,664 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,481,756. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 24,109,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 302,035,036.