FOMO CORP. LAUNCHES INDOOR AIR QUALITY AS-A-SERVICE (IAQaaS) TO REOPEN THE UNITED STATES

Chicago, IL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has launched Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) as-a-Service (IAQaaS) to help schools, businesses and the government reopen. Many facility owners and operators seek improved IAQ, but they have cash flow constraints that limit their ability to make upfront payments for needed ventilation upgrades or disinfection equipment and installations. IAQ is commonly referenced across the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) marketplace, and the combination of ventilation and disinfection are part of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. School administrators and business owners have often taken advantage of Software as-a-Service (SaaS) to “pay as you go,” and FOMO’s IAQaaS initiative now provides the same economic benefits.



One of FOMO’s planned acquisitions, SmartGuard Energy, LLC, pioneered Lighting as-a-Service (LaaS) to retrofit and finance installations at more than 300 buildings in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Many of these accounts may welcome IAQaaS. Another one of FOMO’s planned acquisitions, EcoLite Holdings LLC, has numerous accounts that may also welcome improved indoor air quality through IAQaaS. FOMO is proactively offering this business model through its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC.