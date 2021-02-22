FOMO CORP. LAUNCHES INDOOR AIR QUALITY AS-A-SERVICE (IAQaaS) TO REOPEN THE UNITED STATES
Chicago, IL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has launched Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) as-a-Service (IAQaaS) to help schools,
businesses and the government reopen. Many facility owners and operators seek improved IAQ, but they have cash flow constraints that limit their ability to make upfront payments for needed
ventilation upgrades or disinfection equipment and installations. IAQ is commonly referenced across the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) marketplace, and the combination of
ventilation and disinfection are part of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. School administrators and business owners have often taken advantage
of Software as-a-Service (SaaS) to “pay as you go,” and FOMO’s IAQaaS initiative now provides the same economic benefits.
One of FOMO’s planned acquisitions, SmartGuard Energy, LLC, pioneered Lighting as-a-Service (LaaS) to retrofit and finance installations at more than 300 buildings in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Many of these accounts may welcome IAQaaS. Another one of FOMO’s planned acquisitions, EcoLite Holdings LLC, has numerous accounts that may also welcome improved indoor air quality through IAQaaS. FOMO is proactively offering this business model through its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC.
Detailed information is available at https://purgevirus.com/iaq-as-a-service and additional documentation may be downloaded at https://purgevirus.com/wp-content/PURGE-VIRUS-IAQ-as-a-Service-Indoor- ...
The economic advantages for IAQ as-a-Service customers are concomitant with the economic advantages for FOMO via monthly recurring revenue (MRR), creating a win-win. The margins for MRR often exceed the one-time payment for technology, which elevates the valuation of FOMO and its wholly owned subsidiaries, such as Purge Virus.
Said Charlie Szoradi, Purge Virus CEO, “We have met with many prospective customers that did not have the financial means to pay for the disinfection technology that they wanted. Now, with the FOMO IAQ as-a-Service, we can empower them to utilize state-of-the-art technology without the upfront cost burden. Purge Virus will align the most appropriate technology to existing HVAC systems, and customers can gain the benefits for a monthly service fee.”
