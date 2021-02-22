 

DGAP-News Hyundai Construction Equipment Signs Distributorship Agreement with NEFC to Enter East African Market

HCE signs distributorship agreement with NEFC to aggressively penetrate the East African market

- NEFC exerts great influence in East Africa as a dealer specializing in construction equipment/agricultural machinery with history of 156 years

- First-ever virtual distributorship agreement signed on Feb. 9

- "Will maximize synergistic effects to play a leading role in East Africa"

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE), an affiliate of the Hyundai Heavy Industries GROUP, announced that it would accelerate its forays into the East African market through the signing of a distributorship agreement with NEFC. The Company said that it signed the online distributorship agreement with NEFC of Ethiopia on February 9, including NEFC in its broadrange dealer network handling the following five countries: Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Somaliland, and South Sudan.

NEFC, which operates many businesses such as construction, mining, hospitality, aviation, etc., is owned by Mr. Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi, who is said to be one of the richest businessmen in the world. As such, NEFC is considered the most influential construction equipment dealer in East Africa. It has engaged in the business dealing in construction equipment, vehicles, and agricultural machinery over the past 156 years and established the total solution infrastructure handling parts and after-sales service.

HCE has already established solid footholds in Sudan and Algeria and expects to make more aggressive forays in other countries in East Africa, which is a prosperous market for construction projects such as dams, highways, commercial/residential buildings, harbors, railroads, and mines, through the agreement.

