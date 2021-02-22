Spectrum Brands Holdings to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3 virtually.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Maura and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Smeltser at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time (10:40 a.m. Central Time). Spectrum Brands will provide a webcast of the slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.