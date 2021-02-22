 

Spectrum Brands Holdings to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3 virtually.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Maura and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Smeltser at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time (10:40 a.m. Central Time). Spectrum Brands will provide a webcast of the slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Russell Hobbs, Black+Decker, Tetra, Marineland, Nature’s Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba (Europe only), Digest-eeze, Healthy-Hide, Littermaid, Good Boy, Meowee! , Wildbird, Wafcol, OmegaOne, OmegaSea, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag, and Liquid Fence. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company



