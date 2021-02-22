Urban Air Mobility Market worth $9.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Unmanned Platform Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 9.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2030. The increasing demand for an alternative mode of transportation in urban mobility for commercial applications and technological innovations in unmanned technology are the major factors driving the market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251142860

By component, the infrastructure segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on component, the urban air mobility market has been segmented into infrastructure and platform. The infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing deployment of eVTOL aircraft for intracity travel leading to an increase in the need for infrastructure. Infrastructure has been further segmented into vertiports, charging stations, air traffic management facilities, and maintenance facilities. The vertiports segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025 owing to expected large amount of infrastructure development globally.

"By platform operations, the autonomous segment is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2030"

Based on platform operations, the market has been segmented into autonomous and piloted. The autonomous segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the significant investments being made to develop cost-effective solutions for passenger and cargo transportation for intracity and intercity transportation.

By Range, the intracity segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intracity segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing traffic congestion in urban areas due to the growing population and migration from rural areas are expected to drive the growth of intracity urban air mobility.