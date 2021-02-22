Colonnade Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Ouster
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) announced today that it has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “extraordinary general meeting”) for March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, robotics, smart infrastructure, and automotive industries. CLA also announced that is has filed its definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the extraordinary general meeting and has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting (the “record date”). The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by CLA’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the extraordinary general meeting.
Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will change its name to “Ouster, Inc.”, and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OUST”.
Following completion of the Business Combination, Ouster will retain its experienced management team. Co-Founder Angus Pacala will continue to serve as CEO, co-founder Mark Frichtl will continue as CTO, and Anna Brunelle will continue to serve as CFO. Remy Trafelet will continue to serve on the Ouster board of directors following the closing of the Business Combination.
About Colonnade Acquisition Corp.
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Colonnade consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2020. For more information, please visit claacq.com.
About Ouster
Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
