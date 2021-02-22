 

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Ouster

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 12:30  |  38   |   |   

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) announced today that it has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “extraordinary general meeting”) for March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, robotics, smart infrastructure, and automotive industries. CLA also announced that is has filed its definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the extraordinary general meeting and has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting (the “record date”). The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by CLA’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the extraordinary general meeting.

Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will change its name to “Ouster, Inc.”, and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OUST”.

Following completion of the Business Combination, Ouster will retain its experienced management team. Co-Founder Angus Pacala will continue to serve as CEO, co-founder Mark Frichtl will continue as CTO, and Anna Brunelle will continue to serve as CFO. Remy Trafelet will continue to serve on the Ouster board of directors following the closing of the Business Combination.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Colonnade consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2020. For more information, please visit claacq.com.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Ouster Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) announced today that it has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “extraordinary general meeting”) for March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, to, among other things, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
May Mobility Selects Ouster’s Lidar Sensors for Autonomous Shuttle Platform
17.02.21
Carl Bass to Join Ouster as Chairman of the Board of Directors
16.02.21
Ouster Announces Preliminary 2020 Revenue Results; Issues 2021 Guidance Ahead of Merger With Colonnade Acquisition Corp.
16.02.21
Ouster to Host Virtual Investor Day on February 22, 2021
11.02.21
Ouster Achieves Major Automotive Grade Milestone with Enhanced Digital Lidar Portfolio
09.02.21
Plus Commits to Deploy Ouster’s Digital Lidar Sensors to Support Global Deployment of Automated Trucks
03.02.21
Ouster Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with Lux Modus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
12
OUSTER Inc - Hersteller von hochauflösenden LiDAR-Sensoren