Colonnade Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Ouster

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) announced today that it has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “extraordinary general meeting”) for March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, robotics, smart infrastructure, and automotive industries. CLA also announced that is has filed its definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the extraordinary general meeting and has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting (the “record date”). The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by CLA’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the extraordinary general meeting.

Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will change its name to “Ouster, Inc.”, and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OUST”.