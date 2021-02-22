 

ChromaDex Announces $25 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 12:30  |  52   |   |   

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of $25.0 million of its common stock in a private placement. The private placement was led by a new international investor and is expected to close on or about February 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the investment, the Company agreed to sell 3,846,153 shares of its common stock at a per share price of $6.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $25.0 million.

The net proceeds from the private placement are expected to provide ChromaDex with added resources to accelerate growth of the Tru Niagen global brand, advance clinical research on NAD+ precursors, and support general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock being sold in the private placement will not have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Accordingly, such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Act. In connection with the private placement, ChromaDex expects to enter into a registration rights agreement with the investors. Additional details about the transaction are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by ChromaDex concurrently with this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be by means of a prospectus.

“With this additional capital, we intend to further our position as the world’s leading NAD+ company with expanded scientific research on nicotinamide riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We will also expand our marketing efforts on our flagship consumer brand, Tru Niagen, the safest and most efficient way to boost NAD+ levels, while continuing to protect our intellectual property against infringers. We are honored to have EverFund as an investor who sees the significant opportunity for Niagen globally.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ChromaDex Announces $25 Million Private Placement of Common Stock ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of $25.0 million of its common stock in a private placement. The private placement was led by a new international investor and is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
ChromaDex to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
04.02.21
New Study Results Finds Nutritional Protocol Including Nicotinamide Riboside Reduces Liver Fat and Improves Liver Function