 

NICE Real-Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention Solutions Win UK Customer Service Excellence Award for Innovation

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its suite of Real-Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention solutions has won the UK Customer Service Excellence Awards. Attained in the ‘Fight Against Fraud’ category, the award was presented to NICE for demonstrating an effective and innovative approach to combatting issues of fraud, positively influencing the industry fraud challenge and effectively deploying technology that successfully combats issues of fraud. NICE Real-Time Authentication, NICE Enlighten Fraud Prevention, NICE Proactive Fraudster Exposure and NICE Real-Time Fraud Prevention are all part of NICE’s suite.

Poppy Green, Editor of Modern Insurance Magazine, said, “Congratulations to NICE for this award. With some of the UK’s leading customer service experts with extremely high expectations on the judging panel, we believe this is a very prestigious accolade. We believe NICE’s RTA and Fraud Prevention suite is an important avenue for combatting fraud in the insurance and financial services industries and we applaud their win."

John O’Hara, President, NICE EMEA, said, “We innovate to ensure that our solutions stay on the cutting edge of technology to help customers easily authenticate their user base and safeguard them against increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts. We are pleased to receive this accolade which we see as a clear reflection of our customers’ feedback and thank the organizers of the UK Customer Service Awards.”

NICE Real-Time Authentication (RTA) uses voiceprints to authenticate the claimed identity of customers calling into the contact center. The caller's identity is verified in the first few seconds of a call through natural conversation with an agent, creating more satisfying and efficient customer experiences. NICE Enlighten Fraud Prevention combines NICE's Enlighten AI capabilities with NICE’s voice biometrics Proactive Fraudster Exposure (PFE) solution to proactively and continuously detect fraudulent behavior and expose fraudsters across millions of calls over time. Verified fraudsters are added to a watchlist and blocked when their calls are made to the contact center in the future.

Launched in 2018 in association with Modern Insurance Magazine, The UK Customer Service Excellence Awards focus on purely customer services in the insurance and broker markets, benchmarking success, innovation and positive business change for the customer.

About NICE
 NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

