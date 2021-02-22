Mr. Paul McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the pandemic induced challenges we faced in 2020, Ring has executed well and has now achieved a total of five consecutive quarters of free cash flow. In the fourth quarter, we exceeded our production guidance and delivered 9,307 Boepd. This was driven primarily by our CTR program and other high rate-of-return workover projects that not only continue to reduce our operating costs but also steady our production levels. Benefitting from our strong free cash flow position, and with oil prices improving, we secured a drilling rig in early December and initiated an NWS drilling program on some of our highest rate-of-return acreage in Yoakum County, Texas. All four wells are expected to be completed and on production by the first week of March. With solid operational and financial results, we enter 2021 well positioned financially to continue to pay down debt and execute our high return development drilling and workover projects.”

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today provided an update on its fourth quarter 2020 operational and financial results and announced initial plans and guidance for 2021. Ring also provided additional details regarding its new strategic vision focused on continued free cash flow generation, capital discipline, cost reductions and debt reduction.

Ring Energy Provides Operational and Financial Update and Initial 2021 Plans & Guidance in Line With New Strategic Vision

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today provided an update on its fourth quarter 2020 operational and financial results and announced initial plans and guidance for 2021. Ring also provided additional details regarding …



