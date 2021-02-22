 

Matador Resources Company Announces Adoption of Dividend Policy and Payment of First Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 12:37  |  47   |   |   

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) adopted a dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of $0.025 per share. Pursuant to this policy, the Board declared Matador’s first quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 24, 2021.

Joseph Wm. Foran, Matador’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to initiate a quarterly cash dividend policy and announce the payment of Matador’s first cash dividend, which marks another significant step for Matador in returning value to our shareholders and also indicates our confidence in Matador’s financial strength and ability to generate sustained free cash flow going forward. The Board adopted this dividend policy while at the same time Matador repaid $35 million in borrowings outstanding under the Company’s reserves-based credit facility during the fourth quarter of 2020 and repaid an additional $10 million in borrowings outstanding under the Company’s reserves-based credit facility in January 2021.

“Additionally, in recognition of our desire to provide value to Matador’s shareholders and the challenges faced during 2020, the rest of the Company’s Executive Officers and I have elected to forego receiving any bonuses for 2020 performance under Matador’s Annual Cash Incentive Plan, despite the Independent Directors of the Board certifying that Matador met or exceeded each of the maximum performance goals under the plan. The rest of the Company’s Executive Officers and I are committed to continuing to generate profitable growth at a measured pace, and we have elected to forego these bonuses to assist in the strengthening of our balance sheet and the adoption of the dividend policy.

“The Board and I would like to commend the entire Matador team for their positive and professional response to the challenges faced during 2020. We look forward to providing additional information tomorrow regarding our operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 as well as our plans for continued growth and return of value to shareholders in 2021. We remain confident in Matador’s future outlook, especially of our drilling and production inventory. We are excited to have reached this noteworthy point in the Company’s history with the adoption of a dividend policy and payment of our first cash dividend in March 2021 and look forward to the declaration of additional dividends in the future.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matador Resources Company Announces Adoption of Dividend Policy and Payment of First Quarterly Cash Dividend Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) adopted a dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Matador Resources Company Reports 7% Annual Increase in Total Proved Reserves, Including 17% Annual Increase in Proved Developed Reserves and 12% Annual Increase in Delaware Basin Proved Reserves
04.02.21
Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release