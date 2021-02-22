SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3 from 11:00-11:30 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9 (presentation available on-demand)

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10 from 3:35-4:00 p.m. ET





Webcasts of these events can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the SpringWorks website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time following the conferences.