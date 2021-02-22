 

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

22.02.2021, 12:30  |  36   |   |   

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3 from 11:00-11:30 a.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9 (presentation available on-demand)
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10 from 3:35-4:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these events can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the SpringWorks website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time following the conferences.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kim Diamond
Phone: 203-561-1646
Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com





Wertpapier


