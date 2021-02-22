DGAP-Adhoc adidas intends to resume dividend payments
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Herzogenaurach, February 22, 2021
AD-HOC: adidas intends to resume dividend payments
The adidas AG Executive Board decided today to resume the company's dividend payments. Subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the company will propose paying a dividend of € 3.00 per dividend-entitled share for the financial year 2020 to adidas shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 12, 2021. The dividend proposal, which reflects the company's strengthened financial profile as well as Management's positive outlook for the current year, would result in a total dividend payout of € 585 million.
The decision follows a series of financing measures, including obtaining strong investment-grade ratings, issuing bonds worth €1.5 billion and securing a new syndicated loan of €1.5 billion with partner banks, that adidas had successfully completed throughout the past year.
