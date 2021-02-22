DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Dividend adidas intends to resume dividend payments 22-Feb-2021 / 12:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC: adidas intends to resume dividend payments



The adidas AG Executive Board decided today to resume the company's dividend payments. Subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the company will propose paying a dividend of € 3.00 per dividend-entitled share for the financial year 2020 to adidas shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 12, 2021. The dividend proposal, which reflects the company's strengthened financial profile as well as Management's positive outlook for the current year, would result in a total dividend payout of € 585 million.

The decision follows a series of financing measures, including obtaining strong investment-grade ratings, issuing bonds worth €1.5 billion and securing a new syndicated loan of €1.5 billion with partner banks, that adidas had successfully completed throughout the past year.

