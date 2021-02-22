 

DGAP-Adhoc adidas intends to resume dividend payments

DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Dividend
adidas intends to resume dividend payments

22-Feb-2021 / 12:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, February 22, 2021

AD-HOC: adidas intends to resume dividend payments

The adidas AG Executive Board decided today to resume the company's dividend payments. Subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the company will propose paying a dividend of € 3.00 per dividend-entitled share for the financial year 2020 to adidas shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 12, 2021. The dividend proposal, which reflects the company's strengthened financial profile as well as Management's positive outlook for the current year, would result in a total dividend payout of € 585 million.

The decision follows a series of financing measures, including obtaining strong investment-grade ratings, issuing bonds worth €1.5 billion and securing a new syndicated loan of €1.5 billion with partner banks, that adidas had successfully completed throughout the past year.

***


Contacts:
 
Media Relations Investor Relations
corporate.press@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2352 		investor.relations@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2920
 


For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.

22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 84 0
Fax: +49 9132 84 2241
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
WKN: A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1170026

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1170026  22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

