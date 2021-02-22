Rockwell Automation Names Bobby Griffin as Its First Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today named Bobby Griffin to the newly created role of vice president, Human Resources, and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Griffin will report to Senior Vice President, Chief People and Legal Officer Becky House.

Griffin joins Rockwell with more than 25 years of diversity and inclusion strategy and leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies. He most recently served as vice president of diversity and inclusion at CBRE, a commercial real estate services company with more than 100,000 employees, operating in over 100 countries. He brings a strong, career-long track record for raising diversity and inclusion awareness, improving organizational culture, and building inclusive leadership capabilities in ways that also improve business outcomes.

“We’re excited to welcome Bobby and look forward to engaging his passion, thought leadership, and global experience as we strengthen our culture of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. “We elevated this role because we are committed to accelerating our efforts to increase diversity in our workforce and ensure we have an inclusive culture where all employees can and want to do their best work.”

Griffin will lead a team responsible for designing a holistic diversity, equity and inclusion strategy that reaches employees, suppliers, and commercial and community partners. Griffin will work with Rockwell’s senior leaders to operationalize the strategy, connecting it to the work the company does every day. He joins the company Feb. 22.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to join this great company. Rockwell has a strong commitment to employees and to diversity and inclusion as evidenced by its values, strategies, and initiatives to support both,” said Griffin. “I look forward to working with the leadership team, employees, and external partners to build on the work that has already been done in the diversity and inclusion space and to develop and implement new approaches to enhance impact and outcomes.”

Prior to CBRE, Griffin was global head of diversity and inclusion for Flowserve Corporation and global head of diversity and inclusion for Alcon Inc. He has also held various regional and domestic human resource leadership positions for Coca-Cola and Merck & Co., Inc. Griffin holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Abilene Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Texas.

