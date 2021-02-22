 

Castle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, March 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020, after the close of market on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9pwwmi9c or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/investors). Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until March 29, 2021.

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 877-282-2581 from the United States and Canada, or +1 470-495-9479 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 3834669.

There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, March 8, 2021 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Castle Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.02.21
Castle Biosciences Presents New Data on the Validity and Accuracy of DecisionDx-Melanoma in Patients With T1 Cutaneous Melanoma Tumors at the 19th Annual South Beach Symposium