Docebo Announces the Addition of Trisha Price to its Board of Directors

“We are delighted to welcome Trisha to the Board,” said Claudio Erba, CEO and Founder of Docebo. “As a visionary product leader with deep expertise in the SaaS and fintech industries, Trisha will complement and add to the wealth of experiences we have to draw on from our Board of Directors.”

Docebo Inc. (" Docebo ") (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX: DCBO) today announced the appointment of Trisha Price to its board of directors (the “ Board ”). Ms. Price will also serve on the Board’s Audit Committee, replacing James Merkur. Following the appointment of Ms. Price, the Board will comprise seven directors, five of whom are independent. Ms. Price brings over 20 years of financial services and technology experience in executive and product leadership roles at nCino, Inc., Primatics Financial and Fannie Mae.

Ms. Price currently serves as the Chief Product Officer at nCino, a Nasdaq listed global leader in cloud banking software, and leads the nCino team responsible for the design, development and roadmap of the nCino Bank Operating System. Prior to joining nCino in 2016, she held various positions at Primatics Financial, including Head of Global Sales, and at Fannie Mae. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Mathematics Education from North Carolina State University and a Master of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies, Software Engineering from Harvard University.

Added Ms. Price, “With a strong engineering foundation and great track record for high growth and execution, I am honoured to be joining Docebo’s Board at this exciting chapter in their journey as they scale to become a global force in the enterprise learning industry.”

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.

