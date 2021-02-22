 

Volt CEO Linda Perneau Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 “Staffing 100” List

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today announced that Linda Perneau, President & Chief Executive Officer, has been named by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) to the “Staffing 100” list.

SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, published its tenth annual list of North American staffing leaders on February 17, 2021, honoring one hundred notable individuals who are elevating the industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments. The honor is an acknowledgment of exceptional leadership, commitment and resilience. This year’s Staffing 100 list recognizes those who, in unprecedented times, are unwavering in the support they have shown for their businesses, teams, talent and clients.

“I am thrilled to be recognized by SIA for my efforts over the past year,” said Ms. Perneau. “This is more than a personal honor though, as my success as a leader is necessarily intertwined with the hard work of all our teams. Having overcome extraordinary challenges in 2020, being named to this list acknowledges not only my own commitment to continued positive momentum but the dedication and efforts of every Volt employee who delivers excellent service to our clients and candidates every day.”

Chairman William J. Grubbs, a 2019 inductee to SIA’s “Staffing 100” Hall of Fame, noted: “On behalf of her fellow board directors and the entire company, I congratulate Linda on the honor she has again received from SIA. Beyond the hard work, Linda brings invaluable industry experience and inspiring leadership to our organization, which made all the difference this past year.”

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.



