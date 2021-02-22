Xos, a Leading Commercial Electric Vehicle OEM, to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Through Merger with NextGen Acquisition Corporation

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos" or the "Company") and NextGen Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NGAC) ("NextGen"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Xos becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company is expected to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under “XOS”.

Dakota Semler, Co-Founder and CEO of Xos, stated, “In 2016, my co-founder and I set out to build a company whose mission was to decarbonize transportation through the design, engineering and development of purpose-built commercial vehicles. Our aim was to provide customers a superior alternative to traditional fossil fuel vehicles. As former fleet operators, we gained a deep appreciation for the challenges of operating and maintaining commercial fleets, particularly in light of accelerating emissions requirements. Xos developed its technology and product portfolio in close collaboration with established fleet operators who have provided invaluable ongoing feedback that has informed every aspect of our vehicle design, product engineering, commercial manufacturing and service strategy. As a result, we have developed commercial EV solutions that uniquely incorporate customer requirements.”

“Since 2019, we have had vehicles on the road and in the hands of our customers, which include UPS, Wiggins, Lonestar and Loomis, validating our durable and low-cost sustainable design. Today’s announcement represents a major milestone that allows Xos to expand its vehicle and battery manufacturing capacity, advance our next generation battery and vehicle control systems, and put thousands more Xos vehicles on the road,” said Xos’ Co-Founder and COO, Giordano Sordoni.

Xos developed its vehicles to meet the demands and extended life cycles of last-mile, on-highway and vocational vehicles. Xos believes it is well positioned to capitalize on the electrification of the $100 billion total addressable market for medium- and heavy-duty last-mile commercial electric vehicles. The Company’s more than 6,000-unit backlog of contracted and optional orders underscores robust market opportunities for Xos’ vehicle products.