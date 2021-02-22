 

Novus Capital Announces Appointment of Three New Board Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Novus Capital, a company focused on sustainability and social equity through technological innovation, announces three new Board Advisors: Trevor Neilson, Rini Greenfield and Phillip Bayt.

“One of the key values Novus brings to our startup partners is the depth and diversity of our Board and Board Advisors’ expertise,” said Bob Laikin, co-founder of Novus Capital. “Trevor, Rini and Phillip are each proven leaders in their respective fields, and we’re proud to have them join us.”

Trevor Neilson is co-founder, Chairman and CEO of WasteFuel, a next-generation fuel company that develops low-carbon biofuels from waste. Previously, he served as co-founder and CEO of i(x) investments, a leading impact-investing platform. Neilson continues to serve as chairman of the firm. Named by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader, Neilson served in the White House during the Clinton administration and served on the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre International Advisory Network. Other posts have included co-founder at the Global Philanthropy Group, executive director of the Global Business Coalition, and director of public affairs at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Novus Capital as part of its ESG strategy,” Neilson said. “There’s tremendous potential in this area, and it’s exciting to be included.”

Rini Greenfield is the founding General Partner of Rethink Food, a social impact fund investing in early-stage food technology companies. She also was a co-founder of Adaptive Management, a Tiger Management LLC fund, where she helped pioneer the use of big data analysis for fundamental long-term investments. With over a decade of experience investing in technology and consumer companies, she has deep relationships with technologists, operators and investors worldwide.

“In just a short time, Novus has made a tremendous impact with its focus on ESG and sustainable practices,” Greenfield said. “It’s an honor to assist in its next phase of impactful investing.”

Phillip Bayt, former Chief Managing Partner for the Indianapolis law firm Ice Miller, practiced in the firm’s Real Estate Group. He brings extensive experience in commercial real estate, gaming, finance, development, joint ventures, real estate funds, real estate taxes, workouts and foreclosures, construction law and leasing. He’s represented both for-profit and non-profit clients in significant commercial transactions.

“I am excited to join the Novus Capital team,” Bayt said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to take part in deeply meaningful work.”

Novus Capital successfully merged its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Novus Capital Corporation I, into AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) on January 29, 2021. AppHarvest is an applied technology company building some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology and is addressing key issues including improving access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a home-grown food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia.

Bob Laikin, Larry Paulson, Hersch Klaff, Jeff Foster, Ron Sznaider and Heather Goodman of Novus Capital launched a second SPAC, Novus Capital Corporation II, (NYSE: NXU.U) on February 3, 2021. The SPAC raised $287.5 million during its IPO. It will now focus on identifying a potential acquisition in the sustainable smart technology and ESG space.

About Novus Capital

Novus Capital is a company focused on sustainability, ESG and social equity through technological innovation. The company is led by Robert J. Laikin, Larry Paulson and Jeffrey Foster, who have significant hands-on experience helping high-tech companies optimize their existing and new growth initiatives by exploiting insights from rich data assets and intellectual property that already exist within most high-tech companies. Novus Capital recently listed its second special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU.U), on February 3, 2021.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novus Capital Announces Appointment of Three New Board Advisors Novus Capital, a company focused on sustainability and social equity through technological innovation, announces three new Board Advisors: Trevor Neilson, Rini Greenfield and Phillip Bayt. “One of the key values Novus brings to our startup partners …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia ...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Closing of $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering