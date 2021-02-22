 

Bruker Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the following virtual conferences:

10th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Frank Laukien, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time
Gerald Herman, Chief Financial Officer

Live audio webcasts of the virtual “fireside chat” sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com. Replays will be posted on Bruker’s Investor Relations website after each event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.



