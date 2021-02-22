 

Novavax Completes Enrollment of PREVENT-19, COVID-19 Vaccine Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in the United States and Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • PREVENT-19 enrolls 30,000 volunteers across 118 sites in the U.S. and Mexico

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the complete enrollment of PREVENT-19, its pivotal Phase 3 study in the United States and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax has previously reported positive interim efficacy results of NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant protein-based vaccine candidate, in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial taking place in the United Kingdom.

“The full enrollment of PREVENT-19 is another important step in building a body of evidence to demonstrate that NVX-CoV2373 will be safe and effective across diverse, representative populations,” said Gregory M. Glenn, President of Research and Development, Novavax. “We thank the thousands of volunteers and individuals, including our partners at NIH, the COVID-19 Prevention Network and trial sites in the U.S. and Mexico, who enabled rapid recruitment and enrollment in the trial, which we believe is a critical aspect to building vaccine trust and uptake across the globe.”

PREVENT-19 was planned with specific recruitment diversity and representation goals and enrolled 30,000 volunteers. Location of trial sites emphasized communities and demographic groups most impacted by the disease, including those living with co-morbid conditions that place them at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. The trial largely reached its demographic goals amid the concurrent rollout of vaccines authorized for emergency use.

The trial enrolled diverse participants as follows:

  • LatinX: 20%
  • African American: 13%
  • Native American: 6%
  • Asian American: 5%
  • Older adults (65 years and older): 13%

PREVENT-19 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blinded study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 with Matrix-M in up to 30,000 subjects 18 years of age and older compared with placebo. Two thirds of the participants are assigned to randomly receive two intramuscular injections of the vaccine, administered 21 days apart, while one third of the trial participants receive placebo. Trial sites were also selected in locations where transmission rates were high to accelerate the accumulation of positive cases that could show efficacy.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novavax Completes Enrollment of PREVENT-19, COVID-19 Vaccine Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in the United States and Mexico PREVENT-19 enrolls 30,000 volunteers across 118 sites in the U.S. and Mexico GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin