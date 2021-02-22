Novavax Completes Enrollment of PREVENT-19, COVID-19 Vaccine Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in the United States and Mexico

PREVENT-19 enrolls 30,000 volunteers across 118 sites in the U.S. and Mexico

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the complete enrollment of PREVENT-19, its pivotal Phase 3 study in the United States and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax has previously reported positive interim efficacy results of NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant protein-based vaccine candidate, in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial taking place in the United Kingdom.

“The full enrollment of PREVENT-19 is another important step in building a body of evidence to demonstrate that NVX-CoV2373 will be safe and effective across diverse, representative populations,” said Gregory M. Glenn, President of Research and Development, Novavax. “We thank the thousands of volunteers and individuals, including our partners at NIH, the COVID-19 Prevention Network and trial sites in the U.S. and Mexico, who enabled rapid recruitment and enrollment in the trial, which we believe is a critical aspect to building vaccine trust and uptake across the globe.”

PREVENT-19 was planned with specific recruitment diversity and representation goals and enrolled 30,000 volunteers. Location of trial sites emphasized communities and demographic groups most impacted by the disease, including those living with co-morbid conditions that place them at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. The trial largely reached its demographic goals amid the concurrent rollout of vaccines authorized for emergency use.

The trial enrolled diverse participants as follows:

LatinX: 20%

African American: 13%

Native American: 6%

Asian American: 5%

Older adults (65 years and older): 13%



PREVENT-19 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blinded study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 with Matrix-M in up to 30,000 subjects 18 years of age and older compared with placebo. Two thirds of the participants are assigned to randomly receive two intramuscular injections of the vaccine, administered 21 days apart, while one third of the trial participants receive placebo. Trial sites were also selected in locations where transmission rates were high to accelerate the accumulation of positive cases that could show efficacy.