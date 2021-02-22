 

Gran Colombia Announces Acquisition of Approximately 36% Equity Interest in Denarius Silver Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) (“Gran Colombia”) announced today that it has acquired 33,666,666 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Denarius Silver Corp. (formerly ESV Resources Ltd.) (“Denarius” or the “Issuer”) (TSX-V: DSLV) in connection with the completion of the Reverse Takeover Transaction, as more particularly described below.

Zancudo Transaction

On February 19, 2021, the Issuer completed a share purchase transaction (the “Zancudo Transaction”) with Gran Colombia pursuant to which the Issuer acquired certain mining assets (the “Zancudo Mining Assets”) located in the Municipalities of Titiribi, Angelopolis and Armenia, Department of Antioquia, Colombia. The Issuer acquired the Zancudo Mining Assets pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 20, 2020 among Gran Colombia, the Issuer, Gran Colombia Gold, S.A. (“GCG Panama”) and Gran Colombia Gold Titiribi Corp. (“GCG Titiribi”), whereby the Issuer purchased from GCG Panama, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gran Colombia, of all of the issued and outstanding shares of GCG Titiribi, which holds title to all of the Zancudo Mining Assets through its Colombian branch, Gran Colombia Titiribi Sucursal Colombia. The Zancudo Mining Assets were acquired by the Issuer for CA$12,150,000 which was satisfied by the issuance by the Issuer to Gran Colombia of an aggregate of 27,000,000 common shares having a deemed price of CA$0.45 per common share.

Amalgamation Transaction

Concurrently with the completion of the Zancudo Transaction, on February 19, 2021 the Issuer completed a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Amalgamation Transaction”) with 1255269 B.C. Ltd. (“Guia Antigua Co.”) and 1270702 B.C. Ltd., pursuant to which the Issuer acquired certain mining assets (the “Guia Antigua Mining Assets”) indirectly owned by Guia Antigua Co. and located 130 kilometers northeast of Medellin in the Segovia-Remedios mining district, Department of Antioquia. The Amalgamation Transaction was completed pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 20, 2020 (the “Amalgamation Agreement”), whereby the Issuer acquired Guia Antigua Co. in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of the Issuer to the shareholders of Guia Antigua Co.

