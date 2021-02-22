 

LaQuenta Jacobs of XPO Logistics Named to Soles4Souls Board

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that LaQuenta Jacobs, its chief diversity officer, has been named to the board of directors of Soles4Souls. Jacobs will serve as an independent, voting director of Soles4Souls, a non-profit organization with international scope.

Soles4Souls was founded on the premise that something as simple as a pair of shoes can make an enormous difference in sustainability, health and opportunity. To date, the group has distributed over 50 million pairs of new and repurposed shoes through direct donation and micro-enterprises that help break the cycle of poverty.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We congratulate LaQuenta on joining the board of Soles4Souls – a life-changing organization that deserves tremendous support. LaQuenta has a passion for social inclusion and a talent for accomplishing visionary goals. She’ll be a strong asset to the board.”

Buddy Teaster, president and chief executive officer of Soles4Souls, said, “LaQuenta joining the Soles4Souls board is another critical step in the evolution of our organization. Her professional expertise, ties to the logistics industry, and personal passion for service means we will be able to grow and serve more people in need around the world. We’re incredibly lucky to have her and look forward to doing more great things together.”

In 2020, XPO donated the logistics to move over 100,000 pairs of shoes to Soles4Souls destinations in North America and Europe, and mobilized a global shoe drive that resulted in thousands of employee donations.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by putting them to good use: providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. With locations across three continents, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 50 million pairs of shoes in 129 countries since 2006. soles4souls.org

