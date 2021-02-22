Trevena, Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present a corporate update at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. EST.



Presentation Details Date: Friday, February 26, 2021 Time: 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time Presenter: Bob Yoder, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink47/trvn/2707456

A link to the webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com.

Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: 617-430-7576

Email: IR@trevena.com

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Trevena, Inc.

Phone: 610-354-8840