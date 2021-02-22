CoinShares announces offering of shares in connection with the intended listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and publishes prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND PROVINCES, EVERY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, CANADA, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Saint Helier, JERSEY, 22 February, 2021

CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a pioneer in developing financial products, infrastructure, and services for the digital asset class, today announces the launch of an initial public offering of 3,364,403 shares directed to the public in Sweden and institutional investors in Sweden and abroad in connection with the intended listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Firth North Growth Market in Stockholm (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Due to the Offering, the Company has prepared a prospectus which has today been approved with and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

The Offering in brief

The Offering will consist of a new issue of a maximum of 3,364,403 shares, corresponding to an issue size of approximately SEK 151 million before deduction of transaction costs (provided that the Offering is fully subscribed).

The Offering will be conducted at a fixed price of SEK 44.90 per share, corresponding to a total market value of the Company's shares of approximately SEK 2,837 million prior to the Offering.

The subscription period commences on 23 February 2021, and ends on 2 March 2021.

Subscription commitments of approximately SEK 125 million, corresponding to approximately 83% of the Offering have been made by members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of the Company, existing shareholders, and external investors.

The Offering is directed to the public in Sweden and institutional investors in Sweden and abroad.

For complete information on the Offering, potential investors are referred to the prospectus available on the Company's website (www.coinshares.com). The Swedish language version of the prospectus has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA" ). The prospectus, including an English language version, will also be available on Mangold Fondkommission's website (www.mangold.se) as well as the SFSA's website (www.fi.se).

). The prospectus, including an English language version, will also be available on Mangold Fondkommission's website (www.mangold.se) as well as the SFSA's website (www.fi.se). Subscription forms regarding the Offering will be made available on the Company's and Mangold's websites on 23 February 2021 when the subscription period commences.

The first day of trading is expected to be 11 March 2021 and the ticker for the Company's shares will be "COIN".

Nasdaq Stockholm AB granted conditional approval on 19 February 2021 for admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market provided that the Company meets the conditions in Nasdaq First North's rulebook (including as to distribution requirements of the Company's shares) by no later than the first day of trading.