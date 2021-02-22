 

GasLog Partners LP Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

22.02.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Piraeus, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners”) (NYSE: GLOP) announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual meeting of limited partners to be held virtually on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on Monday March 22, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Formal notice of the meeting and GasLog Partners’ proxy statement will be sent to unitholders of GasLog Partners in due course.

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +1 212-223-0643 

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com 

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. The Partnership’s principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537, Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.




Wertpapier


