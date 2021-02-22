GasLog Partners LP Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

Piraeus, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners”) (NYSE: GLOP) announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual meeting of limited partners to be held virtually on Thursday, May 13, 2021.



Unitholders of record at the close of business on Monday March 22, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.