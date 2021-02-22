 

MATEON THERAPEUTICS AND WINDLAS BIOTECH LAUNCH INDIA’S FIRST COMBINED LUNG THERAPY AND AI TELEMEDICINE 360° SOLUTION TO TRANSFORM RESPIRATORY WELLNESS AT WWW.PULMOHEAL.COM

AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease and respiratory health and Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas), a leading Indian pharmaceutical contract drug development and manufacturing organization, announced today the launch in India of PulmoHeal a first-of-its-kind integrated, consumer-centric solution for respiratory wellness.

The combined drug + AI telemedicine 360o care solution is designed to support the estimated 100 million people in India who suffer from respiratory problems and address the underlying challenges of a lack of cost-effective and lab-free methods for early diagnosis of diseases.

PulmoHeal consists of three components:

  • the drug PulmoHeal, a broad-spectrum, lung therapy food supplement that is supported by a multi-centre rigorous clinical study that has demonstrated efficacy against a viral respiratory infection- COVId-19;
  • a mobile app called ArtiHealth powered by Mateon’s AI supercomputing platform that allows patients to submit a questionnaire and a daily cough recording to receive real-time information on their respiratory function and progress over time; and
  • a post-marketing survey (PMS) platform to crowd-source user experience for new indications. 
  • Additional information at www.pulmoheal.com

Artemisinin - the active component in PulmoHeal- is derived from the extract of the indigenous plant Artemisia, which has exhibited multiple pharmacological activity against inflammation, viral infections, and lung repair.

Online channels include Amazon, Flipkart and 1mg.com, PulmoHeal can be taken periodically by those affected by respiratory viral infection, asthma, hay fever, or smokers and even those living in smog infested cities to improve their lung health and breathing functions. Additional information at www.pulmoheal.com

Mr Hitesh Windlass, MD, Windlas Biotech, commented, "Windlas, with its US partner Mateon, is the first company in the world to bring forward an integrated consumer-centric solution to respiratory health. PulmoHeal is a unique combination of cutting-edge manufacturing, clinical drug development, and AI, which harnesses the power of traditional and modern science. The ARTIHealth model can be replicated for a range of therapies, including monitoring COVID-19 infection. Our work with Mateon on PulmoHeal has been accepted by leading peer-reviewed journals in modern medicine and we shall continue to build on our momentum in bringing 360o solution to all facets of healthcare.”

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
MATEON PARTNERED WITH CHOPRA FOUNDATION ON ARTIVEDA
02.02.21
MATEON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARTI-19 AND PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE INTERIM DATA
01.02.21
MATEON LAUNCHES ITS AI TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM FOR POST MARKETING SURVEY TO SUPPORT ITS DRUG PRODUCT FOR INDIA, PULMOHEAL
25.01.21
MATEON LAUNCHING MOBILE APP, ARTIHEALTH, FOR REMOTE RESPIRATORY HEALTH ASSESSMENT

