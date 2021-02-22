 

Viela Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results on March 1, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating and financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

In light of the agreement and plan of merger by and among Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, Inc., Teiripic Merger Sub, Inc., and Horizon Therapeutics plc, announced on February 1, 2021, Viela will not be hosting a conference call for its fourth quarter 2020 results. Earnings materials will be made available publicly on the Investor Relations page of Viela’s website at www.vielabio.com.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.

Source: Viela Bio

Contacts:

Investors:
Solebury Trout
Chad Rubin
646-378-2947
crubin@soleburytrout.com

Media:
Solebury Trout
Amy Bonanno
914-450-0349
abonanno@soleburytrout.com




Wertpapier


