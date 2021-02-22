 

Vanstar Renews Investor Relations Contract With Freeform Communications Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V - VSR) has renewed the appointment of Freeform Communications Inc. to conduct investor relations in Western Canada.

Freeform Communications Inc. is a Vancouver based Investor Relations and Online Marketing Firm. With over ninety years of combined experience, specializing in a full range of investor relations and capital market services, Freeform has represented a wide array of public and private clients along the way and has assisted many in achieving their targeted goals.

Robert Ferguson, President of Freeform Communications states: “We are delighted to be working with Vanstar and their team of professionals. We are impressed with the Company’s fundamentals and with the opportunities that lie within. We look forward to introducing the Company to a wider audience within the investment community and in assisting the Company broaden in it’s shareholder base.”

“Freeform has been a good partner in broadening the company’s visibility in Western Canada. We look forward to continuing our working relationship,” commented Mr. J.C. St-Amour, President and CEO of the Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Freeform Communications Inc. will receive 125,000 stock options that can be exercised on or before February 12, 2022 at a price of $0.84 per share.

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the “Discovery of the Year” award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,306 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

SOURCE :

JC St-Amour.
President and CEO
+1 (647) 296-9871
jc@vanstarmining.com

www.vanstarmining.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vanstar Renews Investor Relations Contract With Freeform Communications Inc. MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V - VSR) has renewed the appointment of Freeform Communications Inc. to conduct investor relations in Western Canada. Freeform …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Vanstar Provides Shareholder Update
10.02.21
Vanstar Completes High Resolution Magnetic Survey on Felix and Increases Drill Program

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
51
Günstig bewerteter Goldexplorer mit 5 Mio+ Unzen und IAMGOLD an Bord !!!