 

Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Savosolar Plc

Savosolar Plc
Company Release                            22 February 2021 at 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Savosolar Plc

The Annual General Meeting of Savosolar Plc will be held on 27 April 2021 at 16:00 EET at Meeting Park Forum, Mannerheimintie 20B, 00100 Helsinki, Finland. Shareholders and their proxy representatives can participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only by voting in advance and/or by making counterproposals and/or presenting questions in advance. Instructions for shareholders are presented in this notice under section C "Instructions for the participants". It is not possible to participate in the General Meeting at the meeting venue.

The Board of Directors of the company has resolved on an exceptional meeting procedure based on the temporary act, which entered into force on 3 October 2020. In order to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held without shareholders' or their proxy representatives' presence at the meeting venue. This is necessary in order to organize the General Meeting in a predictable way while taking into account the health and safety of the company's shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders.

A. Matters on the agenda of the General Meeting

At the General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

LL.M., M.Sc. (Econ.) Tuomas Lehtimäki, will act as the chairman. If Tuomas Lehtimäki is not able to act as chairman due to a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint a person it deems most suitable to act as chairman. The chairman may appoint a secretary for the meeting.

3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

The company’s CFO Heikki Timonen will act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of votes. If Heikki Timonen is unable to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of votes due to a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint a person it deems most suitable to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of votes.

