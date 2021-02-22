 

Agrify Corporation Appoints Stuart Wilcox to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

Former Curaleaf Chief Operating Officer brings significant industry knowledge and expertise to Agrify

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Stuart Wilcox, former Chief Operating Officer of Curaleaf, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wilcox has replaced Matthew Kressy as an Independent Director on the Board. Mr. Kressy recently stepped down as a Director, but he will continue to engage with the Company by actively serving on Agrify’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Wilcox is a highly accomplished executive with over 30 years of domestic and international experience, including multiple leadership roles in the cannabis industry. During his career, he has served on numerous cannabis and biotech boards and teams. Mr. Wilcox is currently Chairman of the Board of Ora Pharm, an international cannabis company based in New Zealand. He is also a member of the Advisory Board for Revelation Micro and Managing Partner of NuRevelation, a biotech company based in North Carolina. Previously, Mr. Wilcox spent three years as the Chief Operating Officer of Curaleaf, during which time the company grew into one of the industry’s largest cannabis companies. Mr. Wilcox has been a strong advocate for cannabis, influencing legislation to require product safety certifications for cannabis operators, standardized product testing, and standard operating procedures.

“I am thrilled to welcome Stuart to Agrify’s Board of Directors,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Agrify. “Stuart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the cannabis industry from his previous roles that we believe will be invaluable to Agrify as we continue to scale up our organization to take on the significant growth opportunities ahead of us.”

“My experience in the industry has given me substantial insight into the market, and I believe Agrify has one of the most exciting new cultivation solutions available,” said Stuart Wilcox. “I am extremely impressed with the quality of the Vertical Farming Units as well as the seamless integration with the Agrify Insights platform. I strongly believe the turnkey solution Agrify provides customers will enable them to grow with new confidence and insights and drive their ability to produce high-quality flower consistently.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agrify Corporation Appoints Stuart Wilcox to its Board of Directors Former Curaleaf Chief Operating Officer brings significant industry knowledge and expertise to Agrify BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”) today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Agrify Enters into Binding Letter of Intent for an Additional $3M Contract with Hannah Industries for Facility Build-Out and Installation of 179 Vertical Farming Units
17.02.21
Agrify Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
11.02.21
Agrify Offers New Data Insights Through Partnership with Confident Cannabis