 

Interim Report first half year 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:13  |  32   |   |   

22 February 2021
Announcement no. 317

Interim Report first half year 2020/21

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today considered and approved the Interim Report for the first half year (1 July 2020 – 31 December 2020).

 

Highlights of the half year – with an increase in guidance for the full year

            

  • In the first half year of 2020/21, the revenue amounted to DKK 12,4 million (2019/20: DKK 9,4 million) or an improvement of 32%
     
  • The H1 of 2020/21 EBITDA is DKK 1,0 million (2019/20: DKK -1,8 million) or an improvement of DKK 2,8 million
     
  • Rovsing has continued to support its Customers in H1 2020/21, as an important key provider on major ongoing ESA missions, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, ISVV and on-site engineering services. The market position of Rovsing within the segment has been further strengthened based on the delivered performance and value
     
  • The order intake in H1 of 2020/21 is DKK 19,3 million (H1 2019/20 DKK 5,5 million) and the order backlog at 31 December 2020 is DKK 21,1 million (H1 2019/20 DKK 8,9 million). Backlog is exclusive of ongoing service contracts. The development reflects the efforts of the Company to grow its market share and ensure continuous flow of projects in our area of expertise
     
  • The projected industry pipeline is at a higher level compared to recent years, which reflects the market growth with many ongoing and upcoming institutional and commercial space programme. The related order backlog for Rovsing gives as well a positive operational outlook for the coming years
     
  • Based on the H1 2020/21 performance and a high order intake and backlog, the outlook for 2020/21 is increased to a revenue in the range of DKK 27 to 29 million, and a positive EBITDA in the range of DKK 2,5 to 3,5 million from a revenue in the range of DKK 26 to 28 million, and a positive EBITDA in the range of DKK 2 to 3 million

             

                       

Further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO
Email: hpt@rovsing.dk Tel. +45 53 39 18 88

 

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim Report first half year 2020/21 22 February 2021Announcement no. 317 Interim Report first half year 2020/21 The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today considered and approved the Interim Report for the first half year (1 July 2020 – 31 December 2020).   Highlights of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin