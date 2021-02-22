 

Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

22.02.2021   

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    • Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
    • Time: 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time
    • Presenter: Richard J. Rubino, Chief Financial Officer
    • Presentation Type: Fireside
  • 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference
    • Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
    • Time: 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time
    • Presenter: Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
    • Presentation Type: Fireside
  • Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
    • Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
    • Time: 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time
    • Presenter: Richard J. Rubino, Chief Financial Officer
    • Presentation Type: Fireside

The fireside discussions will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of each fireside discussion will be available for 10 business days.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases. Aerie’s first product, Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.



