 

NRG Energy Reschedules Release of Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced today that it has changed the date it will report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 financial results due to a scheduling conflict, NRG’s President and CEO is scheduled to appear before the Texas Legislature on February 25, 2021, and other Texas stakeholders throughout the week. NRG will report financial results during a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.



