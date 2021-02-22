NRG Energy Reschedules Release of Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced today that it has changed the date it will report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 financial results due to a scheduling conflict, NRG’s President and CEO is scheduled to appear before the Texas Legislature on February 25, 2021, and other Texas stakeholders throughout the week. NRG will report financial results during a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.