 

INTRUSION Rounds Out Leadership Team by Naming Gary Davis as its Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 13:15  |  34   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, today announced that Gary Davis has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will lead all marketing and communications for the company and is a member of the executive leadership team.  

Davis brings over 20 years of executive marketing experience and proven track record of driving profitable growth. His extensive experience spans both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing for technology companies. Prior to joining INTRUSION, he spent over 10 years at Intel Corporation and McAfee, LLC where he served as vice president of marketing and chief security evangelist. During his tenure he led global teams to create high impact strategies and programs that regularly delivered double digit growth and dramatically grew the customer base. His success is attributed to spearheading several initiatives to substantially grow market share; the creation of a thought leadership platform that regularly resulted in a dominate share of voice; and the overhaul of the messaging platform that drove a significant increase in customer engagement. 

INTRUSION is in a position to grow rapidly and take significant market share,” said Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “With Gary’s extensive experience in both cybersecurity and marketing for high technology companies we expect to accelerate our growth and expand abroad.”   

“I am genuinely excited about joining INTRUSION at this stage in the company’s development,” said Davis. “I look forward to working with the team to grow the business and position it as a long-term leader in the cybersecurity space.”  

About INTRUSION Inc. 
INTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com or follow INTRUSION on Twitter and LinkedIn

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information 
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our Shield products, our anticipated growth, management additions, or other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, the risk that the Company does not benefit as anticipated from these changes in our executive team. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

Contact
Julia Kramer
jkramer@intrusion.com
P: 972-301-3635




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INTRUSION Rounds Out Leadership Team by Naming Gary Davis as its Chief Marketing Officer PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, today announced that Gary Davis has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Sdiptech sums up the transactions from 19 February and updates margin guidance
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
INTRUSION To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021
10.02.21
INTRUSION Inc. Announces Appointment of Katrinka McCallum to its Board of Directors
25.01.21
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Inc. Makes Moves to Strengthen Sales Team

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
92
TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround