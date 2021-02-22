 

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market worth $4.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market by Product (SPECT (Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT), Hybrid PET, & Planar Scintigraphy), Application (Oncology, Cardiology & Neurology) & End user (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is mainly driven by the shift from standalone to hybrid modalities, advances in radiotracers, the increasing focus on personalized medicine, investments through public-private partnerships to modernize diagnostic imaging centers, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments.

By product, the  SPECT imaging systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Nuclear Imaging Equipment market in 2020

Based on product, the market is segmented into hybrid PET imaging systems, SPECT imaging systems, and planar scintigraphy imaging systems. The SPECT imaging systems segment is further categorized into standalone and hybrid imaging systems. The SPECT imaging systems segment is expected to the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to high adoption of SPECT imaing systems on account of lower cost as compared to hybrid PET imaging systems,

By application, the oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

Based on application, the nuclear imaging equipment market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other applications. The oncology application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment include the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer across the globe, initiatives taken by public and private organizations to curb the rising cancer prevalence, and the development of advanced systems and radiotracers for oncology.

