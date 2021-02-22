Camping World Holdings Continues Expansion in the Northeast with Maine Acquisition

“It’s our intention with acquisitions like this to complete our goal of operating our recreational dealer platform in all 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “This achievement not only creates more convenience for our nearly 5.5 million unique customers but sets the stage for a web centric process to sell both new and used RVs nationwide completely online.”

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire Lee’s Family Trailer in Windham, ME. The acquisition is anticipated to close in April 2021 and will be the company’s first location in the state of Maine. Camping World continues to march towards establishing a recreation dealer platform in all 48 contiguous states.

The company currently has operating RV dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has land acquisition pending in all 48 states.

The new Maine facility will transition to the Camping World brand with a target open date of mid-April and be the first of at least two locations in the state. The SuperCenter will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

Camping World Holdings, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.